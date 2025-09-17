Pick up winter reads, puzzles and more at St Peter’s Church this weekend

Community Matters

There will be a second hand book and jigsaw sale at St Peter's Church in Irthlingborough on Saturday, September 20, from 10am to 2pm.

Why not come along and treat yourself to some second hand books - there will be a wide selection of fiction and non fiction books to choose from for your winter reading - as well as jigsaws, DVDs, CDs and records.

Entry is free and there and there are light lunches available.

For more details, head to: facebook.com/stpetersirthlingborough