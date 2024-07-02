Pauline Quirke MBE to open new performing arts academy in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts is delighted to be bringing PQA to Wellingborough this September.

PQA Wellingborough is a weekend performing arts academy based at Manor School in Raunds, offering a range of fun and exciting classes every Saturday for ages 4-18. To experience a taste of our action-packed academy day, we’re delighted to invite you to our first ever academy session on 14th September 2024.

PQA was founded by Pauline Quirke MBE, with one main aim in mind: “When we opened our first Academy in 2007, our simple mission was to provide the very best in performing arts education. By working with people who are outstanding in their field, we aim to bring the widest, most exciting experiences to our students in an environment that is both friendly and rewarding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s time to get creativeThe academy will be headed up by West End performer, Principal Emma Walters and offers a whole range of opportunities in theatre, music, dance and filmmaking, through which young people can develop and grow.

PQA offers lessons in Film & TV, Musical Theatre and Comedy & Drama

The performing arts is a wide and vibrant industry and students will learn life-changing skills in our three modules: Comedy & Drama, Film & Television and Musical Theatre.

She said: “I'm thrilled to be opening PQA Wellingborough and to provide a safe space for children to shine bright! Whether they dream of stardom or are eager to build essential life skills, PQA offers a transformative experience. I can't wait to witness the incredible talent and growth this academy will foster!”

Amazing opportunities awaitAs well as many in-house productions and showcases, we offer amazing opportunities to celebrate student’s hard work and achievements. They’ll get the chance to see their own short film on the big screen at the cinema, where they get to walk down the red-carpet just like the Hollywood stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another highlight is the West End performance. PQA Wellingborough will join other academies from around the UK to come together and create a spectacular show at His Majesty’s Theatre – home of Phantom of the Opera. It’s truly amazing to see our students experience the thrill and buzz of taking to the stage in such a fantastic venue.

PQA offers lessons in Comedy & Drama, Musical Theatre and Film & TV

Join us for a free taster sessionAt PQA, we believe that the performing arts can have a huge, positive impact on young people. Through our ethos of ‘be your amazing self, our students have the confidence to put themselves out there, the creativity to think differently and the community to feel supported whilst doing so.

PQA Wellingborough’s first academy session will be on 14th September, 2024. The academy will run every Saturday from 9:45am – 1pm at Manor School, NN9 6PA and welcomes young people aged 4-18.

We offer everyone the opportunity to try a full academy session for free. Book your free session by visiting PQA Wellingborough - Pauline Quirke Academy (pqacademy.com)