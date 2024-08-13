Orchard House Residential Care Home invites the community to join the Summer Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Date: 14 September 2024Time: 2:00 PM - 4:30 PMLocation: Orchard House Residential Care Home, 155 Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, NN15 6RTOrchard House Residential Care Home is delighted to invite the community to our annual Summer Fair on 14 September 2024. This family-friendly event promises an afternoon of fun and entertainment with free entry for all.

Visitors can look forward to a variety of food stalls, exciting games with prizes, delicious ice creams, a tombola, a raffle, and much more. It’s a perfect opportunity for families to enjoy a day out together while supporting our local community.

Angela Roughton, Manager at Orchard House, welcomes everyone: “We are thrilled to host another one of Orchard House’s community-based initiatives. Our Summer Fair is a wonderful occasion for families to come together and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon. Events like these are integral to our commitment to fostering community spirit, much like our Monthly Community Coffee Morning. We are also excited to announce our MacMillan Coffee Morning on 20 September 2024 from 9:30 AM, and we welcome everyone to join us for this important cause.”

For further information, please contact Tanya at 01536 514 604 or at [email protected].