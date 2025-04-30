Open gardens in Irthlingborough this weekend

Poster with full details

Fourteen delightful gardens will be open to the public in Irthlingborough this weekend. From leafy backyards to cottage style gardens and water features. Also including two recently created community gardens.

Refreshments available in some gardens, also plant sales.

All proceeds for the work of Christian Aid.

Tickets £5, giving access to all gardens on both days.

Opening times Saturday 3rd May, 11am to 5pm and Sunday 4th May, 12 30pm to 5pm.

Tickets available at St Peters Church, Church Street Irthlingborough on the day or in advance from Irthlingborough Library.

Everyone is welcome to explore Irthlingborough s lovely gardens.