One of the most noted comedy writers and directors of the last few decades brings his 'An Evening With...' to the Wellingborough Castle Theatre

Offering audiences a rare opportunity to catch him live on stage, this could be the perfect pre-father's day treat!

Looking back over his more-than-forty years in comedy and seventy(ish) years on the planet, Andy will recall stories from his extensive professional career in comedy. He will share memories, anecdotes and opinions, from the political to the personal, and in the second half audience members can ask Andy questions on any topic at all. “That’s my favourite part of the show” he says. “It’s different at every venue – I don’t know what to expect, and neither do the audience!”