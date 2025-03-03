One of the most noted comedy writers and directors of the last few decades brings his 'An Evening With...' to the Wellingborough Castle Theatre
Looking back over his more-than-forty years in comedy and seventy(ish) years on the planet, Andy will recall stories from his extensive professional career in comedy. He will share memories, anecdotes and opinions, from the political to the personal, and in the second half audience members can ask Andy questions on any topic at all. “That’s my favourite part of the show” he says. “It’s different at every venue – I don’t know what to expect, and neither do the audience!”
Following the recent success of the stage adaptation of the classic TV show Drop The Dead Donkey, Andy is keen to get back on stage himself, so come and enjoy an enlightening, entertaining and above all funny evening with an award-winning master of comedy.
Wellingborough Castle Theatre | 7:30pm | Thursday 12th June | www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk