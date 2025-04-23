OdysseyVR: Corby’s next-level gaming experience bringing families, friends & teams together

From the boardroom to the battlefield – team-building just got an upgrade. These legends from Benteler came, played, conquered, and walked away with memories (and medals!) at OdysseyVR.

OdysseyVR, based at Corby Business Centre, has been redefining entertainment with cutting-edge Free-Roam Virtual Reality. After 18 months of five-star reviews and non-stop growth, it's bringing people of all ages together in thrilling virtual worlds — from families to team-building groups.

After 18 incredible months at our home in the Corby Business Centre on Eismann Way, OdysseyVR continues to go from strength to strength. With hundreds of five-star reviews and thousands of players walking away with unforgettable memories, it’s fast becoming one of Northamptonshire’s most unique destinations for fun, connection, and next-gen entertainment.

Most people by now have heard of VR. Whether you’ve tried a headset at home or seen it online, it’s no longer science fiction. But what many haven’t experienced yet is Free-Roam VR — and that’s where OdysseyVR steps in. This is VR taken to a whole new level. You don’t sit still and watch things happen — you move, interact, and explore the virtual world with your friends or family right beside you. Whether you’re battling zombies, cooking up chaos in a virtual kitchen, or solving puzzles in a magical realm, it’s the ultimate group adventure.

As Featured in the Northants Telegraph

When the VR headsets come off, the game’s far from over. Our Console Corner is where the party continues — 4 Xbox Series X consoles, comfy sofas, and loads of laughs with your crew.

Earlier in our journey, we were thrilled to welcome a journalist from the Northants Telegraph who came to experience the magic for herself. In her glowing review titled "The best family day out we've had in ages...", she described her family's experience at OdysseyVR as “out of this world” and praised the accessibility, staff friendliness, and sheer fun factor.

Read it here: Northants Telegraph Review

Since then, we’ve only improved — with more games, better tech, and even more immersive experiences.

Birthday Parties? We’ve Nailed It.

Squad goals: unlocked! At OdysseyVR, birthday parties are more than just cake — they're full-on virtual adventures your kids will never forget!

Our VR birthday parties are some of the best around — ask any of the parents who’ve booked them. Kids (usually aged 7–14) absolutely love it because it’s gaming, it’s tech, and it’s physical — no one’s glued to a screen, and everyone’s involved. Parents love it because it’s hassle-free, safe, and offers something different they can actually do with their kids, not just watch from the side.

Plus, when the headsets come off, the fun continues in our Console Corner, featuring four Xbox Series X consoles — perfect for chilling out, grabbing a bite to eat, and continuing the fun with some familiar favourites.

Gaming That’s Built for Everyone

Here’s the thing: you don’t have to be a gamer to love OdysseyVR. Most games are played with just one button, making it incredibly easy to get into — even for grandparents! We’ve had a mum in a wheelchair play alongside her children and loved every moment. We’ve hosted grandparents bringing the grandkids, work teams from RS Components, sports clubs, and school friends. Everyone can get involved — and they do!

Stepping into another world – together! At OdysseyVR, friends and families experience next-level adventures in Free-Roam VR. Laugh, move, play – it's gaming like you've never seen it before.

Every Game is Different. Every Visit is Unique.

We rotate and expand our game library regularly, with something for every group dynamic — from action-packed missions to cooperative chaos and spooky challenges. You’ll never get bored, and you’ll always leave wanting to try something new.

And our five-star reviews say it all. Every review is different, but the sentiment is always the same: people love it. They love the staff, the experience, the games, and the feeling of doing something truly different — together.

Just the Beginning…

The VR industry is booming, and we believe it’s going to completely transform out-of-home entertainment. At OdysseyVR, we’re proud to be leading the charge. We’re already planning for the future:

A bigger, custom-designed venue

Next-gen headsets with even better graphics

Immersive feedback suits that let you feel touches and hits in VR

that let you feel touches and hits in VR New multiplayer adventures and escape-style challenges

And maybe even the return of our legendary VR racing simulators from our earlier ViRAL days!

Whether you're looking to host a one-of-a-kind party, build team spirit with colleagues, or just try something wildly fun and futuristic with your friends or family — OdysseyVR is the place.

Or call 01536 645549 to book or find out more.