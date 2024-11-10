Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When you’re a mum of four energetic boys and auntie to eight nephews, you find yourself stepping out of your comfort zone on a daily basis.

You just learn to answer ‘yes’ to whatever the latest treetop adventure, rock-climbing challenge or underground expedition it is that they’ve booked you on.

So when the latest task, a virtual reality afternoon out on a drizzly Saturday in Corby, presented itself, I pulled on my trainers again and started the car.

My kids are 13, 11, 9, and 7 and have different interests so it’s not always easy to find something they can do with both parents. They were all up for virtual reality and while I was quite happy to spectate, they wanted me to join in.

Garry Ballantyne is the owner of Odyssey VR in Corby. Image: National World

I wasn’t so sure, but resigned as ever, I pulled on the headset, and I’m so glad I did.

Odyssey VR is based in a large ground-floor unit at the Corby Business Centre in Eismann Way. It’s a large space with room for two groups to take part at the same time.

The owner is Corby born and bred Garry Ballantyne who, it’s fair to say, knows pretty much all there is to know about virtual reality. He’s a passionate advocate of the technology and will tell you all you need to know and make recommendations if you want them.

For those of you like me who have never done anything like this before, it’s a bit like playing a computer game while you’re standing inside of it. You wear a headset and control your gun, spade, rolling pin, or whatever implement is needed in the game with two hand-held triggers.

Dead Ahead sees zombies invading the room you're in. Image: Odyssey VR

The other members of your group, who are also wearing headsets, are in the game with you and you play as a team (or against each other..) to defeat whatever enemy appears before you.

Advised by Garry, we chose an hour in the Hero Zone which was £95 for the six of us. We avoided fees by making our booking direct on the phone.

Inside the Hero Zone, you get to choose four games from a selection of six.

Our first game was Arrowsong, in which you have to stand on a platform and shoot your bow and arrow at enemies that are trying to get past you. The scale of the setting is jaw-dropping. You really feel like you’re standing 100ft in the air on a platform with monsters running beneath your feet.

Next up was Cyber Shock, in which you have to get a high score by trying to dodge lasers, bullets and firewalls. There’s quite a bit of ducking and jumping involved.

Our third game was Quantum Arena, which is a laser tag-based arena in which you might find yourself enthusiastically and repeatedly killing your own husband (Oops).

The grand finale, which Garry says is the best game in Hero Zone (and we agree) was Dead Ahead, a totally terrifying zombie shoot-em-up. It’s safe to say it was probably 1-0 to the zombies here, but it was brilliant fun.

You don’t need to be good at computer games or even have any experience at playing them. I’m pretty confident my parents who are in their 70s could have a good crack at it.

There are dozens of games and experiences to choose from including virtual reality escape rooms which we’ll be trying next. If you’re confused, Garry will help you narrow it down.

The whole experience was worth every penny. We absolutely loved every minute and although it’s not something we could afford every week, we’ll definitely be coming back for birthdays or for a treat. It’s roughly the same cost as a meal out or a trip to the Imax for us.

You don't need to be hugely physically fit but you will get sweaty so wear your trainers and something comfortable. The headset is very light and you barely feel it when it’s on but you should take advice if you have neck or back issues. You need to be seven or older to take part and Odyssey also cater for parties which have gone down wonderfully with my kids when they’ve attended one.

You can find out more or book on the website or on Odyssey’s Facebook page. There’s £5 off during November with a donation made to Florence’s BeMoreFab charity with every booking.