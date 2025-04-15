Northants distillery celebrates English Whisky Week with St George’s Day event
To mark this landmark occasion, Wharf Distillery will host 'An Evening of English Whisky' event on St George’s Day, Wednesday, April 23, at its independent distillery in Towcester. The event will celebrate the incredible rise of English whisky and Wharf’s own grain-to-glass approach to small-batch whisky-making.
As the county’s only whisky producer and one of the pioneering members of the English Whisky Guild, Wharf Distillery is proud to shine a spotlight on the craft, innovation, and community spirit driving the English whisky renaissance.
'An Evening of English Whisky' will feature a guided tasting of Wharf’s own English single malts, exclusive cask samples, a discussion on the journey of English whisky, and a welcome drink from the distillery’s bar. Guests will have the chance to learn about Wharf’s unique distilling process and explore the stories behind its award-winning spirits.
“We’re proud to be part of the inaugural English Whisky Week, celebrating the vibrant, growing world of English whisky,” said Laurence Conisbee, founder of Wharf Distillery. “For small craft distilleries like Wharf, it’s a vital opportunity to showcase our passion, represent Northamptonshire, connect with whisky lovers, and highlight the unique spirit and innovation driving English whisky forward.”
English Whisky Week is a new nationwide celebration led by the English Whisky Guild, bringing together whisky lovers, distilleries, and communities across the country through tastings, tours, and special events. With St George’s Day at its heart, the week aims to raise awareness of the growing English whisky category and the craftsmanship behind it.
Once lost to history, English Whisky is now thriving, defined by innovation, craft and a bold spirit. Whether you’re a connoisseur or just curious, now is the time to discover what sets English Whisky apart. The future of English Whisky is now.