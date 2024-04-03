Northants based Fitness Businesses to hold Free Fitness Day for Stress Awareness Month this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fitness day, which will be run by ‘Prana Yoga’ and ‘Zumba with Chantal’, are offeringfree stress-busting taster sessions, for those that may have always wanted to try these types of exercise, but never quite got round to it.

Stress awareness month - which runs every April, has a new theme for 2024 which is #LittlebyLittle (a little becomes a lot) highlighting ‘the transformative impact of consistent, small positive actions on overall well-being’ – Stress Management Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantal-Lawren, owner of Zumba with Chantal said of the day: ‘We know that there are increasing numbers of people suffering every day with stress and we want to help by offering people the chance to try our classes for free and seeing if it’s something they enjoy if they’ve never considered it before.

Chantal-Lawren of Zumba with Chantal, teaching at Roade House Yoga and Hardingstone Village Hall

"The Zumba classes I run are certainly feel-good ‘exercise in disguise’, the dance moves are very easy to follow, the music – inspired by Latin rhythms, gives you an immediate holiday vibe, and you find that everyone who attends is on the same page, they’re not taking themselves too seriously – and just having fun’.

The fitness day will also give people the chance to try out Yoga, known for its therapeutic qualities. A recent BMJ study found that yoga was as effective as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, both improving symptoms of depression by 55%!

Tracey, owner of Prana Yoga said ‘We’d love for people to come and try Yoga with us on the 13th April, whether they’re complete beginners or tried it before – you really don’t have to be flexible, strong, have all the right gear or be able to get into that ridiculously difficult ‘Instagrammable’ pose, it is really just a lovely thing to do for yourself.’