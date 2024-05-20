Northamptonshire 80s disco night won't cost the earth

By Chris FidlerContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pair of DJs are holding a 1980s disco night with a difference in a Northants village.

Chris Fidler and Tom Cooke have billed the night at Cottingham and Middleton Village Hall a 'cost-of-living' event.

Chris said: "Everybody is feeling the pinch, so we decided to make it a 'bring your own booze' night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The ticket price pays for the hall hire and our exceptional 80s roadshow disco, then people will have plenty of spare change to get their own drinks ready for the big night."

Flyer for the 80s nightFlyer for the 80s night
Flyer for the 80s night

Party-goers to the over-18s event can expect a selection of top 80s pop and alternative hits, from the likes of The Cure, Madonna, New Order, Pet Shop Boys, Aha, Erasure and The Specials.

The event takes place on Saturday 6 July, from 6.30pm. Tickets are £8.80 in advance and £10 cash on the door.

More details and advance tickets can be found on the website: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/621640.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireTickets