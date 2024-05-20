Northamptonshire 80s disco night won't cost the earth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Fidler and Tom Cooke have billed the night at Cottingham and Middleton Village Hall a 'cost-of-living' event.
Chris said: "Everybody is feeling the pinch, so we decided to make it a 'bring your own booze' night.
"The ticket price pays for the hall hire and our exceptional 80s roadshow disco, then people will have plenty of spare change to get their own drinks ready for the big night."
Party-goers to the over-18s event can expect a selection of top 80s pop and alternative hits, from the likes of The Cure, Madonna, New Order, Pet Shop Boys, Aha, Erasure and The Specials.
The event takes place on Saturday 6 July, from 6.30pm. Tickets are £8.80 in advance and £10 cash on the door.
More details and advance tickets can be found on the website: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/621640.