Northamptonshire 80s disco night won't cost the earth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pair of DJs are holding a 1980s disco night with a difference in a Northants village.

Chris Fidler and Tom Cooke have billed the night at Cottingham and Middleton Village Hall a 'cost-of-living' event.

Chris said: "Everybody is feeling the pinch, so we decided to make it a 'bring your own booze' night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The ticket price pays for the hall hire and our exceptional 80s roadshow disco, then people will have plenty of spare change to get their own drinks ready for the big night."

Flyer for the 80s night

Party-goers to the over-18s event can expect a selection of top 80s pop and alternative hits, from the likes of The Cure, Madonna, New Order, Pet Shop Boys, Aha, Erasure and The Specials.

The event takes place on Saturday 6 July, from 6.30pm. Tickets are £8.80 in advance and £10 cash on the door.