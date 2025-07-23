Music Makers voted best kids activity

On Thursday 17 July, Music Makers, a small local business delivering music and movement sessions for 0 to 4-year-olds, was named Best Kids Activity at the Northants Life Awards 2025.

Organised by Northants Life, an online publication sharing news, events and stories from across the county, the annual awards celebrate outstanding businesses throughout Northamptonshire. This year’s awards received over 34,000 nominations across 20 categories when they opened in May. The five top-nominated businesses in each category went forward to a public and panel vote, with final decisions based on 50% public votes and 50% votes from a judging panel of sponsors and industry peers.

Hosted for the second year at The Chester House Estate, the outdoor, festival-style event welcomed over 330 attendees for an evening celebrating excellence, from Best Trades to Best Charity or Community Group.

Jenni Drewery, proud owner of Music Makers since 2019, said: “It was so incredibly special to be named Best Kids Activity 2025, especially among such strong finalists!”

Together with colleague and friend Beth Milne, Jenni runs Music Makers with passion, energy and creativity. The business is known for its original music catalogue, inclusive mixed-age structure, and the deep sense of connection it builds with families. Sessions are based around their original music, with three albums to date having been streamed globally over 200,000 times. Every track is designed to support early development through language, coordination, confidence and creativity.

“The biggest thank you goes to our insanely WONDERFUL MUSIC MAKERS COMMUNITY, both old and new, who have cheered us on and sent so many messages of support and positive vibes our way!” says Jenni.

She and Beth - alongside their beloved lion mascot, Simba, who also attended the awards - are committed to creating joyful, developmentally rich experiences that stay with children far beyond the sessions. This is evident in the consistently high rebooking rates and glowing reviews from families, such as:

“Thank you for providing us with the most wonderful music classes over the past 3 years. It’s been so great to watch [child’s name] develop not only his confidence but his singing and dancing skills. We will miss Music Makers so, so much - it has brought such joy to our mornings!”

As well as their community sessions, Jenni also delivers Music Makers classes in several local nurseries, where her early years teaching and SEND specialism is highly valued. One local Headteacher commented:

“With Jenni, we know we’re getting quality music learning that fully supports all seven areas of development.”

Music Makers are currently taking bookings for their Summer Special Mini Term and also the new term starting in September 2025. Jenni, Beth, and Simba are looking forward to welcoming more local families into their musical community - and holding on to that well-earned “Best Kids Activity” crown!