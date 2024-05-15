May the Games Begin This Half-Term at Boost Northampton
This May half-term, from the 27th to the 31st of May, families are invited to visit Boost Northampton to play, jump, dance and join in with the big-time fun.
Home to 50 interconnected trampolines, foam pits, a battle beam, a high dive, as well as a soft play area for toddlers, sky-high fun is guaranteed at Boost Northampton, even while the weather is still so unpredictable.
Guests can get more Activeplay for less this half-term with the Winners’ Pass, which grants the holder one hour of free jumping every weekday of the half-term holidays, for just £21.00pp.
Boost Northampton is jumping into the ultimate summer of sport early, by hosting challenges and contests throughout the half-term, to build anticipation ahead of the upcoming sporty season.
Eager jumpers should put their game faces on and get ready for relay races, evasion games and individual, confidence-yielding challenges. Lucky players are in with the chance of winning amazing prizes including a free birthday party or a three-month bounce pass. With the Winners’ Pass, jumpers can get rewarded for participation throughout the whole week!
For more information or to book one of the limited-time-only offers at Boost Northampton, please go to https://www.boosttrampolineparks.co.uk/