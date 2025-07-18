Love Corby: The heartbeat of local business and community

In a town built on resilience, industry, and community spirit, one initiative continues to fly the flag for local enterprise — and it's going from strength to strength.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Corby, a long-standing charity dedicated to supporting businesses and charitable organisations in and around the Corby area, has seen a surge in energy and growth over the past six months. Thanks to a revitalised team and fresh perspectives, membership numbers have soared, bringing with them new connections, collaborations, and opportunities for everyone involved.

At its core, Love Corby offers something rare: meaningful networking that doesn’t feel like a sales pitch. With monthly networking meetings and the much-loved “Meet the Member” events held six times a year, local professionals can dive into the inner workings of fellow businesses. These behind-the-scenes visits celebrate the creativity, skill, and passion that fuel the town’s economic engine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meetings are about more than just business cards and coffee. They regularly welcome Corby Town Council representatives, who share the latest updates on local developments, initiatives, and opportunities. It’s a chance for members to stay connected with what's happening across the town, from regeneration projects to community events and be part of the bigger conversation about Corby’s future.

Corby - A Place to work, stay and play

In addition, members often hear directly from other local businesses about new openings, upcoming projects, and collaborations. It’s an organic, open forum where ideas are exchanged, and support is just a handshake away.

Membership is also incredibly accessible — just £125 per year for businesses and £65 for charities, working out at less than £2.50 a week. That small investment gives members access to monthly networking events, promotional features on the Love Corby website, and visibility across multiple social media platforms, all designed to help local organisations grow, collaborate, and thrive.

What makes Love Corby truly unique is its authentic sense of place. From bustling factory floors to vibrant charity initiatives, Corby is rich in both heritage and forward-thinking development. The town's businesses are more than just economic contributors, they are community cornerstones. And Love Corby acts as the vital connector, nurturing relationships that benefit everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Miller, Chairperson of Love Corby and a lifelong resident, believes the charity is only just getting started:

“Working and living in Corby all my life, I am incredibly proud to be Chairperson of Love Corby. I can only see the group going from strength to strength. It’s important that we continue shining a light on what’s right here on our doorstep. The talent, the innovation, and the community spirit that make Corby so special.”

The next Love Corby networking event is one not to be missed held at Corby Tennis Centre on Thursday 21st of August at 10:00 where networking will get the chance to play Tennis and enjoy Strawberries and Cream – with of course lots of opportunities for business chat. Sign up here: https://lovecorby.co.uk/love-corby-networking/

As the charity looks to the future, the message is clear: Corby is open for business, and Love Corby is leading the charge! One handshake, one conversation, and one inspired visit at a time.

To find out more about Love Corby or how your business or organisation can get involved, visit https://lovecorby.co.uk/ or email [email protected] for more information.