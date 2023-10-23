Local artist's unique journey to sci-fi and steampunk-inspired art at London Comicon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known for her creation of abstract faces with a unique blend of sci-fi and steampunk aesthetics, Tara is ready to take Comicon's Artist's Alley by storm.

Tara Roskell, a former graphic designer, found her true artistic calling in a unique way. She's now getting ready to exhibit her distinct and original artwork at the prestigious London Comicon, which takes place in Olympia on November 11th and 12th.

Her art is anything but conventional, and that's what makes it so captivating. Tara specializes in painting abstract faces infused with a blend of sci-fi and steampunk influences, adding a twist that sets her work apart. Her motto, "Exploring the extraordinary through abstract faces, art for those who dare to be different," perfectly encapsulates her artistic philosophy.

Tara standing in front of images of her art

Tara pursued a career as a graphic designer for over 25 years. However, about six years ago, she rekindled her love for hand-drawn art after more than a decade of not painting or drawing by hand.

It all began when she connected with another artist, and they started challenging each other creatively. This reawakened her passion for drawing and painting, ultimately leading her to discover her unique style.

Recognizing the incredible benefits of creative challenges, Tara and her artist friend created a website and podcast dedicated to encouraging others to embrace their creative side through challenges and artistic exploration. It was during these challenges that Tara stumbled upon her love for painting faces.

The art she creates is created intuitively. The process is as much a surprise to her as it is for the viewers of her work. "I never quite know who will appear on the page," says Tara

"Walk on the Wild Side" by Tara Roskell

At London Comicon's Artist's Alley, Tara will showcase her art and offer prints for purchase, inviting those with a love of the unconventional to delve into her imaginative world.