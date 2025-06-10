Local artist Tony Segal showcases art and bird photography at Stanion yard exhibition in Kettering

A unique art exhibition to be held at 17 Grange Road, Stanion, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN14 1DD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small exhibition of works by artist and photographer, Tony Segal is to be shown at the above ‘YARD EXHIBITION’ across two days at the end of June.

Everyone is invited to view some of the ART created, that will include abstracts and contemporary art plus some beautiful limited edition prints from Tony’s bird photography archive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the art and photographs will be for sale and those on display are framed. All prints and originals will come with the artists own authentication certificate and signed by Tony himself.

Artist/Photographer Tony Segal

There will be free tea and/or coffee for all.

So if your passing our lovely village, stop by, pop in and have a quick viewing, have a cuppa and chat with the artist. All are always welcome.

The sale starts at 9am on the Saturday and 10pm on the Sunday finishing at 4pm on both days We look forward to seeing you.

This two day event is hosted by FABBRIART at 17 Grange Road, Stanion, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN14 1DD.

Come along and see some of the art works and bird photography done by local artist Tony Segal. Everyone welcome.