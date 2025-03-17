Kheria Ghachi's incredible Slimming World journey - From health to success

When Kheria was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and Sleep Apnea, she knew that she had to take control of her health. Referred to Slimming World through a special scheme, she embarked on a journey that would change her life forever!

Over 2 years, Kheria lost an incredible 7 stone 5lbs, earning her place in Slimming World's Club 50. More than just weight loss, her transformation helped her regain her energy, improve her sleep, and take control of her diabetes.

One of the things she loves most? No calorie counting! Slimming World's flexible food plan allowed her to enjoy delicious meals, with breakfast being her favourite. But the biggest challenge wasn't food - it was believing in herself and not comparing her journey to others.

Now, healthier and happier than ever, Kheria wants others to know that change is possible! 'You don't have to be perfect. Just take that first step!'

Loving Life

If you're looking for support, flexibility, and lasting results, Slimming World could be the answer - just like it was for Kheria - Why not start today!

Consultant - Angela Walker, 07514 643857

Groups - Desborough Library every Tuesday at 7pm

