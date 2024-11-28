Kettering Jobcentre is working with Kids Planet Day Nurseries to showcase their current vacancies in their North Northampton sites

Jobcentreplus logo

Jobcentreplus and Kids Planet invites you to attend an exciting Recruitment Event on: Monday 2nd December 2024 from 6:30pm to 8pm at their Thrapston nursery. At 107 Huntingdon Road Thrapston Kettering NN14 4NB

The event will showcase Kids Planet’s current vacancies in their Northamptonshire nurseries including their Kettering and Thrapston sites

There will be a variety of vacancies including:

· Apprenticeship vacancies that will start in early 2025.

· Part time cleaner vacancy working either from 5pm, 5:30pm or 6pm for 2 hours Monday to Friday. Keyholder position. £11.72ph

· Wages from £8.93 per hour under 21 From £11.87 per hour over 21

There will be an opportunity to talk to Kids Planet staff about working in the childcare sector.

Ady the Employer Adviser from Kettering Jobcentre will be in attendance to support people at this event.