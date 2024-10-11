Join us in making a difference: Sponsorship opportunities for Foundation Day 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foundation Day 2025 is more than just an event—it's a celebration of community, impact, and the power of coming together for a greater cause. This annual tradition is the highlight of our year at Northampton Saints Foundation, where our ambition takes centre stage at the iconic cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens. On this special day, we not only raise vital funds but also amplify awareness for the crucial work we do, igniting a spirit of unity and hope across the community.

As the most significant fundraising event in our calendar, Foundation Day is fully supported by Northampton Saints players, ensuring that it is a day to remember. We are now offering your business a unique opportunity to be part of this extraordinary event. This year, we invite companies to join us for what promises to be the biggest game of the Saints' season, as they face Bristol Bears in front of a stadium filled with 15,000 passionate fans.

Why Sponsor Foundation Day 2025?

Sponsoring Foundation Day 2025 is not just about extensive visibility—it's about making a tangible difference. By aligning your brand with this event, you’ll be contributing directly to initiatives that change lives and build positive futures for individuals and communities alike. This is your chance to demonstrate your commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) while engaging with your team in a meaningful and memorable way.

Key Benefits for Sponsors:

Brand Exposure: Reach a captivated audience of 15,000 fans at one of the biggest games of the year. TV Viewings 376,000+, Reach through social media 7816 along with PR in local media.*

Community Impact: Your support directly contributes to life-changing programmes and initiatives addressing local and national issues, focused on improving school attendance, strength of character and employment opportunities for some of the most challenging, vulnerable young people.

Corporate Social Responsibility Alignment: Meet your company's CSR goals in a way that resonates with your employees and makes a real difference in the community.

Be part of something special

Exclusive Networking: Connect with other like-minded businesses and community leaders who are equally passionate about making a difference.

We offer a variety of sponsorship packages tailored to meet your business goals and budget. From branding opportunities pre and post-match as well as throughout the stadium to exclusive VIP experiences, we will work with you to ensure that your partnership with Foundation Day 2025 is both rewarding and impactful.

Ready to Make an Impact?

If your company is ready to be part of something truly special, we would love to explore how we can work together. For more information on the sponsorship opportunities available, please contact Gemma Shields at [email protected].

Let’s arrange a meeting to discuss how we can tailor a sponsorship package that aligns with your business goals and makes a lasting impact.

Join us in April 2025 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens and help us change lives. Together, we can make Foundation Day 2025 a day to remember.

*These figures are based on previous Foundation Day stats and will vary.