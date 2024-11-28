It's almost time to illuminate the Cransley Hospice Trust Tree of Lights

There is just over a week to go until the annual Cransley Hospice Trust Tree of Lights event, which this year is held outside the Cransley Hospice Trust Fundraising Office on the St Mary’s Hospital site in Kettering on Sunday 8th December 2024 at 6.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cransley Hospice Trust are warmly inviting the local community to gather together once more, whether they have lost someone in the hospice or not. By attending the event, the charity hope to bring supporters comfort in their grief, joy in the memory of their loved ones and to celebrate the value that hospice services bring to our community.

Reflecting on the true value of hospice care, the charity were honoured that Lara Dorothy, daughter of Neil who received care from Cransley Hospice, chose to share her families’ experience of hospice services to support the Tree of Lights appeal.

Lara’s story

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cransley Hospice Trust Tree of Lights - Lara's Story

As well as a proud family man and a lego enthusiast, Neil was also a police officer, serving our local community for over 25-years. His family were his world and he loved nothing more than going on holidays and spending time together. It therefore came as a heartbreaking blow to the whole family, when Neil was first diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in March 2019. Neil underwent several major surgeries and treatments following his initial diagnosis.

However, in the last few months of his life, Neil made the difficult decision to stop treatment. “He realised that the treatment was not making his final few months as special as they could be,” Lara recalls.

From then, Neil was admitted into Cransley Hospice on many occasions for respite care and pain management. “The hospice were so incredible with supporting my Dad and my family. My dog Maddie was allowed to come into the hospice, and we as a family just felt very normal. She was just on the bed having cuddles, it was so special to be able to bring home to the hospice. For us, we just thought ‘Wow, he is really being cared for.’” Lara smiles.

“My Dad dying at home was a personal choice of his own. Home was his special place so he wanted to receive the care here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memories of a beloved Dad, Neil Dorothy

The Hospice at Home team provided Neil and the family with incredible support during such a heartbreaking time in their lives. Not only did they provide guidance and reassurance to the family about what would happen, but they also quickly arranged for all the necessary equipment to care for Neil to be delivered to their home.

One of the biggest benefits of the care received was the support that Neil had with his pain management. Lara tells us, “It was so lovely for us as a family, not to see him in pain. They did everything they could to support”.

Neil passed away at home, surrounded by his family in November 2023.

Lara urges the North Northamptonshire community, “Now is the time to help other families receive the care and support that we desperately needed, because every moment matters”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Cransley Hospice Trust at the Tree of Lights to help more families receive essential hospice support

Lara will be doing a reading, in memory of her Dad during the Tree of Lights service on Sunday 8th December 2024 at 6.30pm.

There is still time to help illuminate the tree in honour of a loved one. Supporters can do so by visiting cransleyhospicetrust.dedicationpage.org/treeoflights, where they will be able to share special memories and photographs of someone who is no longer beside them as they donate to the essential work of Cransley Hospice Trust.