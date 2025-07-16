Howden Insurance brings The British & Irish Lions spirit to Northampton with special watch party event

Howden Northampton is inviting rugby fans to a special watch party for The British & Irish Lions test at Northampton Old Scouts Clubhouse bringing fans together to enjoy the game.

The British & Irish Lions are taking on the Wallabies on Saturday 19th July, with kick-off at 11am. Howden Northampton is getting the celebrations started by buying the first pint for everyone who comes along to watch the action!

Lewis Ellis, Commercial Account Executive at Howden Northampton, said: “We’re thrilled to share in the excitement of The British & Irish Lions with Northampton Old Scouts and with our local community. Rugby brings people together, and as a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, we’re proud to help bring that spirit to life locally with events that everyone can enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to support grassroots rugby and celebrate the legacy of the game – not just through watch parties, but by recognising the incredible work of local clubs too.”

Mark Holliday, NOSRFC Chairman said: “Northampton Old Scouts are fiercely proud of our previous British & Irish Lions representatives and as a grassroots club hope that watching this year's squad may inspire some of our younger players to follow in their footsteps.

“We would therefore like to thank Howden for making this a reality at the club, a clear example of our growing partnership this year.”

As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden Insurance is making the tour season one to remember, not only by sponsoring major events but also by backing community initiatives, such as Northampton Old Scouts and championing the grassroots game.

It’s a club with a proud history, and has produced British & Irish Lions legends, including Courtney Lawes, Ben Cohen, and Steve Thompson. Northampton Old Scouts is one of over 700 Lions Origin Clubs across the world – these are clubs that have helped shape the past, present, and future of the Lions by producing and guiding players on their rugby journey.

Across the UK, Howden branches are working closely with local rugby clubs, running community boot exchanges and honouring these Lions Origin Clubs with special commemorative plaques celebrating their contribution to the sport.

Adding to the excitement, Howden is running a summer of giveaways and competitions on social media, with prizes including signed Lions jerseys, team kits, PerfectDraft beer kegs, Stanley cups, and more.

Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, taking a no-limits approach to everything it does. Because when Howden says it cares about clients, the team means it on every level; from helping find cover for the most important things in life, to supporting the communities it serves.

One of the UK’s largest independent brokers, Howden was founded 30 years ago by three young brokers and a dog named Flight. David Howden began winning their first clients with a focus on exceptional customer service. That focus remains true to this day, as the team continues to serve local people in our community, including here in Northampton.

To learn more about Howden Insurance, simply give your local branch (www.howdeninsurance.co.uk/northampton) a ring or visit in person and speak with a member of the team.