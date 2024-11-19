Hermitage House care home proudly sponsors Thrapston Town Council Christmas Festival

Resident and Staff Member at Hermitage House Care Home
Hermitage House Care Home in Thrapston is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the Thrapston Town Council Christmas Festival, taking place on Saturday 30th November from 4pm to 7pm.

This festive event promises a magical evening filled with activities for all ages, including a lively Christmas market, delicious food and drink stalls, live performances, and the ceremonial lighting of the town's Christmas tree.

“We’re excited to be back hosting our Hermitage House stall at the festival this year,” said Jess Grayson, Customer Relations Manager. “Visitors can join in on a fun game of Tin Can Alley, win a festive treat, and meet our dedicated staff team. We can’t wait to celebrate the start of the festive season with everyone in the community!”

Home Manager Jolene Anderson emphasised, “The Christmas Festival is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with the Thrapston community and showcase life at Hermitage House. We are dedicated to providing compassionate, person-cantered care, including residential, dementia, and short-stay respite care for those starting their next chapter in life. We’re also excited to share information about our upcoming community events, including our Winter Wonderland event on Saturday 7th December at 12 noon.”

For more information about life at Hermitage House Care Home, please contact our Customer Relations Manager, Jessica Grayson at [email protected] or call 01832 430 084.

