GO GREEN for Cransley Hospice Trust this Hospice Care Week

Do you want to do your bit to support local hospice care and services? Then look no further, as Cransley Hospice Trust have just launched an exciting new campaign that will run this October.

Hospice Care Week is the opportunity to celebrate the importance of Hospice Care nationwide – and the best way to do this is by showing support for Cransley Hospice Trust, who work to enable a better end of life experience for those with a life-limiting illness in the North Northamptonshire community.

The best part about the campaign is that it doesn’t need to be difficult. You can support GO GREEN in any way you choose – the only limit is your own imagination! Wear something green and donate, gather a group of friends, family or colleagues and host a green party, have a green bake sale… or even go environmentally green too and donate your unwanted goods to the Cransley Hospice Trust charity shops on The Horsemarket in Kettering town center.

The initial response to GO GREEN from the local community has been phenomenal, with Churches agreeing to light up their clock towers green and high street stores committing to fantastically green window displays! The corporate community is also incredibly supportive of the initiative with many local businesses signing up to be a part of GO GREEN week, both through employee fundraising as well as the match funding of donations raised by their own teams.

The Fundraising Team at Cransley Hospice Trust are also supporting a wide range of exciting events and fundraisers throughout the week too. Details of all GO GREEN activities can be found at www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/go-green-for-cransley and on the charities’ social media channels.

Together with your support, Cransley Hospice Trust are aiming to raise an incredible £10,000 during GO GREEN week to fund a better end of life experience for people with a life-limiting illness in the community…because every moment matters.

Anyone who needs support with their GO GREEN fundraising can find out more on the Cransley Hospice Trust website or by calling the Fundraising Team on 03000 274040.