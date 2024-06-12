G4 are coming to Northampton for their 20th Anniversary Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s top vocal harmony group and beloved X Factor classical crossover favourites, 𝐆𝟒, are performing in 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐓𝐎𝐍 at 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐲 on 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 2024 𝐚𝐭 𝟕.𝟑𝟎𝐩𝐦.

G4 are formed of Jonathan, Jai, Mike and Duncan. The quartet sing a broad range of styles, including well known and beloved contemporary songs, classic pop tunes & rock hits, as well as classical favourites in their own unique style of pop-classical crossover.

They recently released their brand new album, called ‘20’ (which is out right now and is available on all digital streaming services and online retailers & on their website - physical copies include CDs, 12” hot pink vinyls and cassettes - how retro).

Links below to listen to and download #G420 online:

G4 in Prague where they recorded their new album with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

https://slinky.to/G4-20

This is a brand new tour from G4 - it’s a full two hour show (with an interval) celebrating their incredible 20 year anniversary as a band since they first appeared on our television screens on the very first series of ‘The X Factor’ in 2004.

You might also recognise Jai McDowall from Ayrshire, Scotland who has joined G4 as of the beginning of this year, as he won the fifth series of Britain’s Got Talent (2011).

Tickets for G4’s Northampton show on 21st June 2024 are on-sale right now: theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/g4/

(£27.50 standard seating and £59.50 VIP tickets which includes a pre-show Meet & Greet with the band at 6.00pm, where you can meet the guys and take photos and selfies with them and collect their autographs)

Having been lucky enough to see the show in Peterborough, at the beginning of their mammoth 72 date U.K. and Ireland tour, I can assure you that audience members are definitely guaranteed a fantastic evening of entertainment, jam-packed full of incredible moments and unforgettable vocal performances. It is a spectacular show and one not to miss!

There’s lots of songs on G4's 20th Anniversary tour setlist that you will adore and thoroughly enjoy, including their iconic interpretations of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Creep’, and ‘Nessun Dorma’ which they so memorably performed during their time on ‘The X Factor’ in 2004. Viewers may recall that G4 were the runners up on the very first series but they're still going strong twenty years later and releasing brand new music, to boot!

Their brand new album includes brand new songs never before heard live on any previous tour and you’ll also get the chance to hear these new songs live during their show in Northampton:

- What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish)

- Vampire / Creep (Olivia Rodrigo / Radiohead)

- Io Che Non Vivo Senza Te (You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me) (Dusty Springfield) sung in Italian

- Bright Eyes 🐇 (Art Garfunkel)

- The Music of the Night (The Phantom of the Opera)

- Solitaire (Neil Sedaka / The Carpenters)

- Monsters

- Unintended (Muse)

- O Mio Babbino Caro (Giacomo Puccini)

- Goodnight Sweetheart (The Spaniels) Best known from the classic film, 'Three Men and a Baby'.

As a Northampton resident, I'm so excited to see this show again when it comes to our town and I have been lucky enough to see G4 perform and sing live on multiple occasions. I have not missed a tour yet! They always put on a spectacular show with lots of fun, humour and laughs.

If you’ve not yet had the chance to hear these guys live and in person, then please come and experience these absolutely incredible and spine-tingling harmonies for yourself. You’ll be absolutely blown away.

Don’t miss out on a fantastic evening of entertainment from G4 - their spine-tingling, glorious harmonies are showcased in spectacular fashion as they sing a wide and varied repertoire spanning pop to classical to current chart toppers and beloved and recognisable standards with a twist!

They bring a fresh perspective, singing Dusty Springfield’s ‘You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me’ in Italian, mashing up Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ with Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ and tackling Muse’s ‘Unintended’ with its haunting and majestic melody. There really is something for everyone on the setlist!

The show is full of fun, warmth and humour and definitely has the feel-good factor! It’s thoroughly enjoyable and the four guys are so personable and charming!

There are a few surprises in store and memorable moments during the show which will undoubtedly raise a smile and elicit laughter.

They are a truly fantastic group who give their all to put on a brilliant show and this is truly a celebration of their twenty years since appearing on our television screens and takes us on a musical ride from the songs we all loved during their X Factor days to the present day.

Go on - what are you waiting for?!

….Book your tickets now, bring your mum, dad, auntie, uncle, gran and grandad, friends, neighbours….

I guarantee you’ll all have a ball and come away feeling full of joy and thoroughly entertained! These guys are the real deal and are at their very best live in concert!

📍 Where?

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞 (𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐲)

𝐀𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐍𝐍𝟏 𝟒𝐀𝐄

📅 When?

𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

⏰ Times:

Starting at 𝟕.𝟑𝟎𝐩𝐦 until 𝟗.𝟑𝟎𝐩𝐦 (with interval)