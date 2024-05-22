REVEALED: Nine filming locations in Northamptonshire that have lit up the silver screen

But the county’s gems, tucked away in the middle of England, have also had their fair share of interest from Hollywood.
Here, we count down well-known filming locations in Northamptonshire that have lit up the silver screen.
Do you know of a local spot featured in a film that we’ve missed? Email stewart.carr@jpress.co.uk.
1. Filming locations across Northamptonshire
The county is home to its fair share of filming locations. Photo: Various
2. Drayton House
Drayton House near Lowick, long familiar to local walkers, became a pilgrimage for film fans earlier this year when it was transformed by producers into Saltburn - the stately home where the movie's action takes place. Photo: National World
3. Althorp House
Famously the childhood home of Princess Diana, Althorp House has been used as a filming location in various dramas about the princess's life, including Netflix's The Crown starring Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, and 2022 movie Spencer starring Kristen Stewart. Matthew Vaughan’s Kingsman: the Golden Circle was also filmed there. Photo: NA
4. Boughton House
Boughton House near Kettering has been featured in several Hollywood movies, including director Ridley Scott's epic Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Tom Hooper's 2012 film release of Les Miserables starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway. Photo: NA