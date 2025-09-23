Family frights and autumn delights at Boughton’s Halloween Trail and Pumpkin Patch

Ghoulish Games

Boughton House and Estate are delighted to announce the return of their much-loved Pumpkin Patch and Halloween events for 2025. Running from 26–31 October, between 11am and 3pm daily, the event promises a magical mix of autumn fun, spooky surprises, and Halloween traditions for families to enjoy together.

If you are feeling brave enough, explore Boughton’s spine-tingling Halloween Trail. After collecting a map from the shop, your journey begins in the stableyard. Follow the eerie path to the walled garden, filled with characters and surprises, and find the letters to spell the magic word to break the curse.

Traditional games will also be part of the fun, from the spooky maze to pumpkin bowling and apple dooking to graveyard mini golf and other nostalgic activities designed to entertain the whole family. Little ones can try to lose themselves in the spooky maze, dodging the skeletons and looking for the way through.

Visitors will once again be able to wander through the pumpkin patch, now located in the Stableyard. Mini wheelbarrows will be available for little ones to help them choose from an exciting variety of pumpkins, and this year, they have all been grown on the Estate. With pumpkins in every shape and size, it’s the perfect spot to find a seasonal centrepiece, with prices starting from £4.

Spooky surprises await

The Stableyard will also be the hub for refreshments, with spooky food and drink available throughout the day, including slaughter-pounders, little monsters meals and skull cupcakes. For those seeking a keepsake, the Gift Shop will be open, offering a hand-picked range of gifts and mementos, including the stunning Restoration Yard collection inspired by the interiors of Boughton House itself.

Sam Rees, Estate Manager at Boughton Estate, said: “We’ve updated the layout this year to keep improving the event. Crucially, it now avoids our ambitious conservation project – the repair of Boughton’s roof. Even with this work under way, the event will still provide a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy Halloween together: dressing up in their best costumes, picking a pumpkin, and exploring the gardens. There will be food and drink on offer, with tasty treats for little ones and some terrifying tricks too! We’re looking forward to a fun celebration for the whole community.”

The Halloween event will run from Sunday 26 to Friday 31 October, with two daily arrival slots to ensure an enjoyable experience for all: 11am–1pm and 1pm–3pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 per child when booked online in advance (including free entry for two accompanying adults), or £10 per child on the day. Pumpkins are purchased separately. Children under one year old go free when accompanied by a paying older sibling. Additional adults are welcome at the standard Garden Entry rate of £8.

