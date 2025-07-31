Experience the most unique rooftop this summer

Guests at Escapade Silverstone

As the sun shines and temperatures soar, enjoy the heatwave and summer months beyond at the most unique rooftop in the country.

With its panoramic views overlooking the world-famous Silverstone Circuit, the Roof Deck at Escapade Silverstone offers an unforgettable setting to soak up the sun, unwind and truly immerse yourself in the heart of motorsport.

Redefining summer rooftops as we know them, the Roof Deck at Escapade Silverstone is the perfect setting to relax or entertain with its effortless, contemporary style and ultimate comfort in mind. Enjoy a sundowner in hand such as an Elderflower Fizz from their expertly crafted drinks menu as you admire up to nine corners of the Silverstone Circuit. Guests are placed right in the centre of a living, breathing racetrack, offering an immersive experience like no other.

On race days, the Roof Deck offers an exhilarating environment to enjoy the electrifying atmosphere as guests are lucky enough to have exclusive, front row access to the action. The roar of the engines and proximity to the nail-biting racing make the Roof Deck an unmatched vantage point for motorsport fans - blending both adrenaline and elegance in a truly special fusion.

Escapade Silverstone

This premium summer hotspot with a truly special edge has recently revealed a prestigious partnership with Moët & Chandon Champagne. This reflects Escapade Silverstone’s ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class experience for guests, offering Moët & Chandon’s iconic Champagne and creating unforgettable moments for visitors.

Book your visit at escapade.silverstone.co.uk