Embrace your creative side at Stanwick Lakes’ “Lates” this February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Those seeking a romantic or fun-filled evening are invited to “pour their heart into their art” at Stanwick Lakes this February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With tranquil evening skies reflecting on the lakes and the café transformed into a cosy retreat, guests can immerse themselves in hands-on crafting sessions while enjoying a glass of prosecco or nosecco on arrival, followed by tea, filter coffee, and a sweet treat to round off the evening.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes Trust Director, said: “It’s the month of love, so why not make this Valentine’s or Galentine’s extra special by joining us for an evening of creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re celebrating love with your partner or your best friend, or just looking to entertain yourself, this evening is all about making memories, and pouring your heart into your art.”

Glass fusion workshop

All taking place on Thursday, 13 February from 5:30pm, the glass fusion session allows participants to craft a heart-shaped suncatcher using vibrant glass colours, whilst the pottery workshop, provides the opportunity for participants to hand-build and glaze their very own heart-inspired pinch pot.

Those interested in traditional crafts can opt for the blacksmithing workshop, where they will forge a personalised metal bottle opener using time-honoured techniques.

Billie added: “We’re thrilled to offer a range of evening activities this February. Whether you’re looking to try something new, spend quality time with loved ones, or simply enjoy the beauty of nature, there’s something here for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaces are limited, so early booking is encouraged at stanwicklakes.org.uk/lates.

For families visiting Stanwick Lakes over February half-term (15 – 23 Feb), a bird-themed adventure and activities designed to entertain and educate children of all ages are taking place.

Brilliant Beaks is a sticker trail around Solstice Lake. Trail packs are available for £3.50 and include a reward at the end. The trail takes approximately 45 minutes to an hour to complete, and no booking is necessary. Trail leaflets can be purchased from the Visitor Centre between 9:30 am and 3:00 pm.

In addition to the trail, visitors can participate in a free activity where children can create and display their own origami bird in the Visitor Centre. For those looking for a creative keepsake, new bird-themed pottery pieces have been introduced, allowing guests to paint their own souvenirs, with prices ranging from £8 to £18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanwick Lakes is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, located near Rushden, with easy access from the A45.

For more details on February activities, visit: stanwicklakes.org.uk and follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.