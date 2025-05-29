Eid-ul-Adha 2025 at the Corby Central Masjid

Preparation

Eid ul-Adha will begin on the evening of Friday 6th June and end on the evening of Tuesday 10th June.

As usual Corby Muslim Association (CMA) have arranged two Eid-ul-Adha Jamat (Prayers) at the Corby Central Masjid and top floor.

Eid ul-Adha ('Festival of Sacrifice') is one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar.

1st Eid -ul-Adha Jamat at 9:30am which will be led by Shaykh Emran Ahmed (Principal of Corby Central Masjid) 2nd Jamat as follows at 10:30am and led by Hafiz Abdul Hasib (Assistant Imam of Corby Central Masjid)

Community members

Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman of Corby Muslim Association) said "we CMA are very much looking forward to having everyone's strong support and cooperation on the day in the best interest of Corby Central Masjid."

"We acknowledge that community is growing rapidly and on the safety measures Home Office provided security officers who will be assisting you if required".

Useful information:

• Sisters facilities are available for Eid -ul-Adha Salah.

Announcement

• Please make sure that you bring your own Musalla (Prayer mat) which you might need for the top floor of CMA.

• Please car share if possible to avoid the traffic.

• Please do not park your vehicle in the public's driveway or on the footpath.

• Please respect the neighbours and other road users.

• Please do not double park outside the Masjid.

• Additional parking spaces are available at old police station car park inside the large blue gate.