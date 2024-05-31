Cransley Hospice Trust presents a special outdoor screening of Bohemian Rhapsody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“The only thing more extraordinary than their music is his story!” …And we couldn’t think of a more extraordinary way to spend your bank holiday weekend!

This is your opportunity to enjoy a big screen showing of the incredible modern classic, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in the beautiful countryside surroundings of Cranford Hall, in Cranford Village, Kettering as part of a very special outdoor cinema presentation by Cransley Hospice Trust on Sunday 25th August 2024.

With doors opening from 6.30pm, you will be able to enjoy special entertainment from quality acts, enjoy drinks and refreshments and relax with your friends and family before the feature film begins at around 8.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only will this be a very special evening, but by purchasing your ticket for this event you will be helping Cransley Hospice Trust to raise money to ensure that hospice and end of life care is accessible to everyone in the community, when they need it the most.

Enjoy the modern classic Bohemian Rhapsody in the glorious surroundings of Cranford Hall.

Tickets are available now at www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/event/outdoor-cinema/

Bohemian Rhapsody is a movie based on the true story of Queen's journey from the start of the rock band to their now-legendary 1985 performance at the Live Aid concert in Wembley Stadium. The story chronicles lead singer Freddie Mercury's tempestuous journey from an outcast immigrant struggling to find his place in a rejecting society to his becoming a beloved and world-famous artist. It’s one you don’t want to miss!

Standard tickets: £15.50 per person. VIP pitches available at £120 (including x4 tickers, an arrival drink, a sharing snack box and a premium 2.5m x 2.5m pitch). EARLY BIRD tickets available until sold out! (£12.50 per person, or VIP pitches at £100) So act fast to secure your place!