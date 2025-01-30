Comedian Alan Davies announces first UK tour in ten years

Alan Davies Think Ahead tour - photo by Tony Briggs

Alan Davies is delighted to announce that this Autumn he will be touring the UK for the first time in ten years with his brand-new show Think Ahead, which comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Friday 26 September.

He thinks he’s Marty McFly but he’s older than Doc Brown. He spends more time in the pharmacy than the gym. He needs to get his blood pressure down and somehow his manhood up. Subject to relentless eye rolls from his kids. What is he? A late middle-aged stand up on tour for the first time in a decade. Funnier than ever, he says.

“Can’t wait to visit all the towns I haven’t seen for years bringing ten years of jokes in one handy package” says Alan Davies.

Alan Davies is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and TV personality. He is a staple of British television, known for his performance as the eponymous hero of David Renwick’s hugely popular, long-running TV series Jonathan Creek, and as a permanent panellist on QI. His talk show, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, recently reached its seventh season. He is also one of the UK’s best-loved comedians. His stand-up show Urban Trauma ran in London’s West End and Life is Pain and Little Victories sold out in venues across the UK. His second memoir, Just Ignore Him was published in 2020 and the third instalment will be published in autumn 2025.

Tickets have just gone on sale for Alan’s date at Royal & Derngate, where he will be performing on the Derngate stage on Friday 26 September. Tickets are priced from £31.50 and can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/alan-davies or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811. The show is recommended for ages 16 and above.