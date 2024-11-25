Christmas days out at Lyveden, with the National Trust

The cold weather is here and with Christmas just around the corner it's time to get into the festive spirit - and there is no better way than visiting your local National Trust property with friends and family.

Come experience the winter festivities at Lyveden and be inspired by the magic of Tudor Christmas. With the manor house adorned with decorations and greenery, the new Lord of Misrule trail, along with visits from Father Christmas, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

From 29 November to 6 January, visitors are invited to come and discover the peculiar and often chaotic customs that brightened the midwinter in Tudor times. The manor house decked in festive greenery and Tudor inspired décor will tell the story of these strange traditions. Visitors can learn how wealthy Tudor families celebrated with lavish banquets and extravagant dishes at the new feasting table in the common room. Unwind after a brisk winter walk at the second-hand bookshop or take part in a beloved Tudor pastime with boardgames in the café.

Father Christmas is making his way back to Lyveden this December, where he will be taking his que from the traditions of the Tudors, dressing in green and telling stories of woodland creatures and past Christmases. For just £3 per participant, visitors can join him for storytelling, presents and crafts, along with plenty of opportunities to say hello and take pictures! Running Saturdays and Sundays, 14, 15, 21 and 22 December, with sessions at 11:30 – 12:30 and 13:30 – 14:30. Booking essential, standard admission also applies.

This year families can let the Lord of Misrule be their guide to Tudor Christmas, with Lyveden’s new Lord of Misrule trail. After being put in charge of the Christmas festivities, the Lord of Misrule has left a trail of chaos in the manor. Find out what he has been up to and have a go at some of the Tudors favourite midwinter games and activities along the way!

Located in the just a 10-minute drive from Corby, Lyveden is open throughout the winter months, Friday to Monday, 11:00 – 16:00 (last entry 15:00). Lyveden will even be open for Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

For bookings and up to date information on events and opening times please visit our website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lyveden.