Charity screening at Rushden Lakes for Sebastian fundraiser

Local teachers, Terri Brooks and Andrew Wood, who competed in Strictly4Sebastian in March, along with Brambleside Primary School are continuing their fundraising with a charity film screening.

Cineworld, at Rushden Lakes, have generously agreed to hold a special viewing to raise money in honour of Sebastian. All monies raised will go to Kettering General Hospital children's Skylark Ward.

"Craig, the manager at Cineworld Rushden Lakes, and the team there have been incredibly supportive and generous with our fundraising efforts." Said Andrew Wood.

The special screening of the new Garfield film is on Saturday 8th June at 10am at Cineworld Rushden Lakes.

All tickets are discounted to just £7 per person and are available online at eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/team-sebastian-garfield-movie-tickets-912639959687?aff=oddtdtcreator).

Sebastian's Year 1 teacher, Terri Brooks, said, "It would be fantastic to sell all the tickets and raise as much money as possible for an amazing cause."