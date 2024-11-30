Celebrate Christmas at Nene Court with fun for the whole family

Photo Credit Bob Caddick.Nene Courts resident photographer

Nene Court is delighted to announce its annual "Christmas in the Courtyard" event, taking place on Saturday, December 7th, from 11 AM to 3 PM. Bring the whole family along for a festive celebration filled with seasonal joy, treats, and entertainment.

This year's event promises to be a fun-filled day for everyone, featuring:

Children's Fairground Ride: Keep the little ones entertained with a traditional ride.

Exclusive Offers: Participating stores at Nene Court will have special offers available Christmas themed events and offers perfect for holiday shopping.

Pudding Hunt: Engage in the fun and festive "Find the Pudding" hunt with exciting prizes to be won.

Free Raffle: Don't miss the chance to enter our raffle for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Mulled Wine and Bubbles: Warm up with a glass of mulled wine or enjoy some bubbly, adding to the festive cheer.

Mince Pies and Nibbles: Treat yourself to delicious seasonal goodies.

Nene Court's "Christmas in the Courtyard" offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day out with family and friends while getting into the holiday spirit There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2024

Time: 11 AM – 3 PM

Location: Nene Court, Wellingborough

Join us for this wonderful community celebration as we kick off the Christmas season in style. Don't miss out on the festive fun!