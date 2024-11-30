Celebrate Christmas at Nene Court with fun for the whole family
This year's event promises to be a fun-filled day for everyone, featuring:
Children's Fairground Ride: Keep the little ones entertained with a traditional ride.
Exclusive Offers: Participating stores at Nene Court will have special offers available Christmas themed events and offers perfect for holiday shopping.
Pudding Hunt: Engage in the fun and festive "Find the Pudding" hunt with exciting prizes to be won.
Free Raffle: Don't miss the chance to enter our raffle for a chance to win fantastic prizes.
Mulled Wine and Bubbles: Warm up with a glass of mulled wine or enjoy some bubbly, adding to the festive cheer.
Mince Pies and Nibbles: Treat yourself to delicious seasonal goodies.
Nene Court's "Christmas in the Courtyard" offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day out with family and friends while getting into the holiday spirit There is something for everyone to enjoy.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2024
Time: 11 AM – 3 PM
Location: Nene Court, Wellingborough
Join us for this wonderful community celebration as we kick off the Christmas season in style. Don't miss out on the festive fun!