Buds and Greens at Beckworth: Launch of a new locally grown and sustainable florist

Buds and Greens are opening a new florist at Beckworth Emporium, known as Buds and Greens at Beckworth. Specialising in bouquets, dried flowers, and workshops, they also offer services for weddings, funerals, and events.

Buds and Greens at Beckworth is a locally owned florist dedicated to using seasonal, locally grown cut and dried flowers to provide a vast array of floral services, such as bouquets, flower subscriptions, funerals, weddings, events, and workshops, with sustainability and environmental responsibility at the heart of its values in all its floral designs.

Buds and Greens at Beckworth is uniquely positioned to offer:

Buds and Greens at Beckworth

What sets Buds and Greens at Beckworth apart is their commitment to sourcing locally grown, seasonal British flowers. Most of the flowers used in the designs are grown less than 8 miles from the shop at Buds and Greens Flower Farm in Orlingbury by co-owner Wendy Greenham.

Additionally, some flowers will be grown at Beckworth itself using polytunnels, and as members of the ‘Flowers from the Farm’ cooperative, flowers are also sourced from other British flower farms. This local focus helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with importing flowers and supports British flower farmers.

Buds and Greens at Beckworth is dedicated to sustainable floristry practices. Single-use plastics are avoided and floral foam is not used, opting instead for moss-based and natural, recyclable products. This commitment to sustainability underscores the mission to provide stunning floral arrangements while caring for the environment.

"Buds and Greens at Beckworth is not just about selling flowers. It is dedicated to providing the community with sustainable, locally grown floral arrangements that celebrate the beauty of British flowers while supporting the environment and local growers. The collaboration with Beckworth Emporium allows us to offer a unique and enriching experience for all our customers,” said Wendy Greenham, Co-owner of Buds and Greens at Beckworth.

Locally grown Dahlia from Buds and Greens Farm

While Buds and Greens operates as a separate business, they are proud to collaborate with Beckworth Emporium. This partnership enables unique workshops that provide an unparalleled customer experience, complemented by the fantastic food available at Beckworth.

The partnership consists of joint business owners Wendy Greenham, a passionate flower farmer, and Ellie Lenton, the talented head florist. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and a shared vision of promoting sustainable, beautiful floristry.

Follow Buds and Greens at Beckworth on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on new arrivals, special offers, and upcoming events.

Grand Opening Event

Join us for the grand opening of Buds and Greens at Beckworth! Discover exquisite flowers, learn about sustainable practices, and enjoy a unique shopping experience.

Date: 17th August 2024Location: Beckworth Emporium, 120 -140 Glebe Rd, Mears Ashby, Northants, NN6 0DL

For more information, please contact Wendy Greenham at [email protected] and Ellie Lenton at [email protected] or visit our website at www.budsandgreens.co.uk.