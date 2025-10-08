Britain’s nuttiest event is back, Northamptonshire gears up for the return of the World Conker Championships

Allica Bank is once again backing the World Conker Championships in Southwick, Northamptonshire. The championship, taking place on Sunday, 12th October 2025 has become a key fixture in the Autumn events calendar.

Allica is proud to sponsor the event for the second year in a row, as part of its Here is Where the Heart Is campaign, which sees the bank champion community events up and down the country and recognise the vital role that local businesses play in helping communities thrive.

All eyes will be on this year’s competition following the 2024 event, when speculation that the winner had used a steel conker sparked controversy across the village – and attracted the attention of global media! A thorough investigation later confirmed that the Championships are as fair as they are fierce, and the title of World Conker Champion remains hotly contested.

Now in its 58th year, the Championships continue to draw thousands of spectators and hundreds of competitors from across Europe, the US, New Zealand and beyond. Players of all ages face off in a knockout tournament, threading horse chestnuts onto strings and taking turns to strike their opponent’s conker until it breaks. Junior and adult sections compete side by side, each vying for the coveted crown.

But the event is about more than friendly competition. Run entirely by volunteers, the Championships raise funds for charity and deliver a welcome boost to the local economy each year - filling pubs, restaurants and B&Bs, and shining a spotlight on Northamptonshire’s rural community. Since the first competition, the Championships has donated approaching £500,000 to charities supporting the visually impaired.

“The Conker Championships capture the very best of good old community fun,” said Wahid Nawaz, Relationship Manager at Allica Bank. “We want to help protect and celebrate these unique events. Being based in Northamptonshire, I see first-hand how the Championships bring Southwick to life. It’s about neighbours, families, and local pride - and we’re proud to support an event that showcases the very best of village life in the area.”

Alongside the Conker Championship, Allica’s Here is Where the Heart Is campaign is proud to support other events across the country. From Scotland’s World Stone Skimming Championships to Oxfordshire’s World Pooh Sticks Championships, Allica backs the people, events, and businesses rooted in unique heritage that make local life so vibrant.

James Packer, Chairman of the World Conker Championships, emphasised this sentiment: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Allica back again this year. The Conker Championships are a much-loved tradition, but they don’t just happen by magic – we’re entirely volunteer-run and simply couldn’t continue without the backing of sponsors. Allica has now been our main sponsor for two years running, and they truly understand the importance of local traditions - not just on event day, but throughout the year. Their support means we can keep this brilliant community tradition alive and cracking for years to come.”

Allica Bank is built for established small and medium-sized enterprises and has already lent over £3 billion to SMEs across the country.

The 2025 World Conker Championships take place on Sunday, 12th October in Southwick, Northamptonshire. Competitor entries are open now via: worldconkerchampionships.com