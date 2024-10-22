Brampton View care home residents take aim for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Based in Northamptonshire Integr8archery is a community interest company who aim to make archery accessible to all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Helen at the forefront as a multi-skills coaching assistant they offer adaptations to make the sport accessible for all who are willing to give it a try.

Archers who have been successful throughout this training have gone on to achieve incredible highs including being selected for the Olympic team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Integr8archery focuses on its ‘grassroots’ levels bringing archery to local clubs, schools and care homes as well as the archery clubs around the county of which the ages range from 3-93 years old!

Archery Taster Session

General Manager Mo Masedi of Brampton View Care Home, said: “This was a very different afternoon for some of our residents, there was a little reluctance at first but Helen was perfect in providing demonstrations and 1-1 coaching for all. By the end of the session we even had some scores of 10.”

Judy, a resident at the home said: “I wasn’t keen on the archery to begin with however Helen was very good at encouraging us to try, I always tell people I am left-handed and it is at my disadvantage. Helen did not agree at all with this and I am glad she was there to help me.”

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.