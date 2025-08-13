Brackley’s first summer tribute and music festival comes to Brackley park

Another photo from a recent festival featuring the epic laser show

‘Brackley’s BIG Party in the Park’ is happening on the 23rd and 24th of August in Brackley town park.

BRAND NEW TRIBUTE SUMMER FESTIVAL IN BRACKLEY!

A completely new event for the town run by local team ‘SixStar Events’.

A recent picture from another event organised by the Six Star Events team

The 2 day festival offers some of the UKs best tribute artists including tributes to Eminem, The Chemical Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa. As well as tributes, there will be some popular local acts as well including Jennah, Harry Pane, Lady Kray-Ze, Spectra T and Tim Heights. Gates open at 12pm and the event will finish around 10/10.30pm

There’s a free retro gaming tent offering nostalgic games consoles, food stalls, fairground rides and a fully licensed bar.

The Sunday showcase will include local groups such as Accent Percussion, Joanne Banham Dance Company, Brackley Glee Choir and Ising Idance Iact theatre school.

Tickets are available from ticket master https://buytickets.at/sixstarevents/1591888

Other details and info can be found on our Facebook page ‘Brackley’s Big Party in The Park’.

Six Star Events recently successfully ran sell out event ‘Totally 90s’ in Oxford and are hoping to sell out again in Brackley.

Local singer Jennah who is also hosting and part of the team organising the event says: ‘we are so excited to bring this event to Brackley. Community gatherings such as this are so important for the town and we are really hoping the locals will help us to make it a roaring success’.