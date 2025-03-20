Meet local author and real-life spy: Joseph Lindsay at Rushden Library

Joseph Lindsay, author and former British Military Intelligence officer

Book lovers and espionage enthusiasts are in for a treat as author Joseph Lindsay visits Rushden Library on March 22nd from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm to discuss his gripping debut novel, A Pansy Resting on its Laurels: Private.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event offers a rare chance to hear directly from Lindsay, a former British Military Intelligence officer, as he shares insights into the world of undercover operations. His novel, inspired by his own experiences, provides a realistic and unfiltered look at Military Intelligence—a field often overshadowed by the glamour of MI5 and MI6.

Private follows protagonist Jon Comyn as he navigates the gritty and often unremarked realities of life in the Intelligence Corps. The book offers readers a glimpse into a world that is far removed from the Hollywood portrayal of spies, instead painting a vivid picture of the challenges and intrigue faced by real operatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Lindsay, listen to his fascinating stories, and even get a signed copy ofA Pansy Resting on its Laurels: Private.

The event is free to attend, with no booking required—so whether you’re a fan of espionage fiction, military history, or simply enjoy a compelling story, this is an afternoon not to be missed.