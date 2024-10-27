Local writer brings English history to life in new children's book
How did invasions by the Romans, Anglo-Saxons, and Vikings shape the course of English history? How did the many tribes and warring kingdoms eventually become a unified England? And what role did legendary figures like King Arthur play in all this!?
The Making of England - From Tribes to Thrones takes young readers on an exhilarating journey through early English history. From Roman conquests to Viking invasions, it follows the dramatic battles, legendary rulers, and defining events that forged the foundations of a nation.
Written in a fun and accessible way, the book is designed to capture the imaginations of children while helping them understand the roots of modern England. It’s perfect for young historians and curious minds eager to learn more about their past.