Book launch for Corby trauma and mental health writer, poet and author

I have authored two book in 2024 and I have a book launch at my local library on National Poetry Day, 3rd October at 10am.

I am a survivor of childhood abuse and have survived repeated attempts at taking my own life. Today I live a much happier and healthier life with my two children, though I am living daily with the lasting effects of my trauma, this is seen through my Mental Health struggles.

Due to my childhood and then more recently, Covid. I decided to have a go at writing poetry, this then grew and just kept growing until my first book was born. I continued to write, this time it was a Mental Health poetry book. It is aimed at helping my healing journey and in doing so, it is helping others who may be struggling with their own Mental Health.

I am passionate about helping others to understand that they matter, that they are worthy and that they are meant for this world.

The day my proof copies arrived

Through the Eyes of a Trauma Child, released in February 2024

Through the eyes of a trauma child: New and Contemporary Poetry Collection https://amzn.eu/d/0w9nneY

365 days of poetry to soothe the body, mind and soul, released in August 2024

365 days of Poetry to Soothe the Body Mind and Soul: New and Contemporary Poetry Collection https://amzn.eu/d/2sqCGXp

Where all the magic happens

My second book was released in time for World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 so it could be readily available to anybody who may need comfort in those dark moments and give them the knowledge that they are not alone.

I am donating a copy of my book to five organisations/charities which I feel are close to me. Andy's Man Club, Corby Mind, Chinfest, Kelly's Heroes and The Maggie Oliver Foundation.

I have recently taken part in Chinfest, an organisation that was set up in memory of a lady who sadly lost her life to Mental Health.

At this event we handed out over 150 care packs to adults and 96 care packs to children. I have also donated 25 care packs to Andy's Man Club for the guys using this service. I have made care packs for some local adults and children as young as 7 who struggle with their Mental Health. I also made up 15 care packs for a local group, the happy cafe, for men using this service. I have made and donated 298 mental health care packs since December 2023. In 2025, I aim to hand out more care packs to organisations and individuals and at least double the amount already made!

Books 1+2 ready for the launch

By telling my story my hope is that people will be less afraid to talk and know that there are other people too. If I can save just one person, then I'm doing everything that I set out to do. I am just one person but with my words, with my encouragement and my story, I am breaking the stigma around Mental Health. To me, this is a win!

I am currently working on my third book. This book is a long way from my usual writing style. it is filled with beauty and magic through sweet words.

My third book will be released around Christmas 2024.

I am in the planning process of my fourth book, which I feel is a special book. It will be around Mental Health for veterans as I don't feel that there is any or much awareness around such a complex and important subject. I am looking at this book in 2025/2026.

I have a day job which I have been doing for 17 years. When I'm not working and while being a single parent, I write poetry, particularly for a book that I may be working on at that time.

I can't imagine my life without writing poetry books. I have found it to be therapeutic in my healing and to help me accept the things I cannot change from my childhood, while having therapy to support my journey.

In 2023 I was invited to do a podcast interview online via zoom with an Author and Podcaster Jean Voice Dart. My interview can be found on YouTube and on my Author page on Facebook.