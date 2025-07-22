Battle of the Bands Pytchley 2025 – A day of music, fun, and charity

The Overstone Arms is set to host an unforgettable day of live music, fun, and community spirit on Saturday, 9th August 2025, as we host our Battle of the Bands event. Whether you're a music lover or a budding artist, this event promises to deliver an exciting atmosphere for all.

From 3pm to 9pm, the picturesque venue in the heart of Pytchley will transform into a musical battleground, with local, up-and-coming bands competing on a purpose-built outdoor stage. The stage will have a full PA system that each band will be sound checked through for their performance! The event is not only a celebration of local talent but also a fantastic opportunity for musicians to showcase their skills in front of a lively audience.

The Competition: Bands Battle for Prizes and Exposure

The competition is open to bands across the region who are eager to show what they've got - cover bands are also welcomed to participate! Each act will have between 15 and 30 minutes to perform their best set, with the chance to win a £200 cash prize and a paid gig on Bonfire Night at The Overstone Arms, which includes an additional £200 fee.

Battle of the Bands Poster

In addition to the cash and performance opportunities, the winning band will be seen for future bookings, providing a significant platform for career growth. Aspiring musicians are encouraged to submit their music samples via email to [email protected] to enter.

A Special Call for Headliner Acts

While local bands battle it out for the spotlight, The Overstone Arms is also seeking a headline act to close the show. This act will be given a prime opportunity to inspire emerging artists, though participants are reminded that this is a charitable event and that the fee for the headline act will be paid accordingly.

The event is being held in support of Rare Dementia Support, a charity dedicated to providing vital services for those affected by dementia. The goal for the first year of fundraising is an ambitious £10,000. Every performance, ticket, and meal sold will contribute to this essential cause.

Family-Friendly Fun and Food

The Battle of the Bands is more than just about music—it's about community. In addition to the competition, attendees can enjoy a wide range of activities and entertainment. For the younger crowd, there will be a bouncy castle to keep them entertained, while adults can sample delicious food from the BBQ and Outdoor Kitchen, or indulge in a Wall’s Ice Cream.

The Overstone Arms will also offer a selection of beverages, including draught Inches & Cruzcampo, a variety of Lilley’s Ciders, and full bar service inside the venue.

For those with an appetite for fun, there will be plenty of options to enjoy the outdoor vibe and soak up the lively atmosphere. A parking plan is in the works to ensure that guests have convenient access to the venue.

A Day Not to Be Missed

With a combination of live music, family-friendly entertainment, and an important charitable cause, Battle of the Bands – Pytchley 2025 promises to be a day to remember. Whether you're a local band looking for your big break or someone who just loves a great live music experience, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Save the Date – August 9th, 2025!

Be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, 9th August 2025, and join us at The Overstone Arms for a memorable day of music, fun, and community spirit—all for a great cause.

For more information on how to enter the competition or to inquire about performing as the headline act, contact [email protected].

About The Overstone Arms

Located in the charming village of Pytchley, The Overstone Arms has long been a staple of the local community, known for its warm atmosphere, delicious food, and support of live music. The venue regularly hosts events to raise funds for charitable causes and bring people together.

The stage and PA system has been kindly provided to us for this event from The Deco Theatre, Northampton!