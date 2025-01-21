Annie 'open auditions' come to The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RARE Productions, a renowned name in the world of youth theatre, is coming to Kettering with Annie!

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.”

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan.

RARE Productions open auditions are free to attend

With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations… and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks and his personal secretary, Grace Farrell.

RARE Productions:

RARE Productions is a youth musical theatre company that provides opportunities for young people ages 8-21 years old to perform in full-scale musical productions in professional theatres across the UK. We strive to make being part of a RARE show a great experience for all cast members. From the very first rehearsal to the last live performance, the emphasis is on teamwork, fun and friendships, whilst learning new skills and performance techniques. See www.rareproductions.co.uk for even more information and our auditions.

About The Theatre:

Attend RARE Productions' open auditions and take part in a full-scale musical production in a professional theatre

The Lighthouse theatre opened in May 2008 and is the main venue for performing arts and entertainment in Kettering. Located just ten minutes walk from the town centre, sited at Kettering Conference Centre one of the premier conference venues in the East Midlands. It’s easily accessed from the A14.

This is a superb venue that has all the magnificence and splendour of a traditional theatre combined with the contemporary style and features of a modern, state-of-the-art auditorium. Since opening, the Lighthouse has gone from strength to strength. Finished to the highest standards this modern auditorium has 424 tiered seats at ground floor level and a further 143 in the balcony with six private boxes. We have thousands of regular visitors and hope to see many more.

AUDITION 1 – Monday, February 24

5pm – 6pm (7-12 years old) – You can arrive anytime during this time slot.

Young people ages 8-21 years old are welcome to attend RARE Productions' open auditions for 'Annie'

6pm – 7pm (13 – 21 years old) – You can arrive anytime during this time slot.

Lighthouse Theatre, Thurston Drive, Kettering, NN15 6PB

AUDITION 2 – Sunday, March 2

2pm – 3pm (7-12 years old) – You can arrive anytime during this time slot.

Visit www.rareproductions.co.uk for further details

3.30pm – 5pm (13 – 21 years old) – You can arrive anytime during this time slot.

Masque Theatre, Latimer College, Castle Way, Kettering, NN15 6SW

You only need to attend one audition.

All performers must be 8 years old by the time of the show.

To be performed @ The Lighthouse Theatre 5th – 7th June 2025

Audition Process:

RARE Productions Youth Theatre Group holds open auditions in Kettering for 'Annie'

We hold open auditions so there is no need to book in. Simply turn up any time within the allocated time slot for your age group, sign in, and audition! You only need to attend one audition. The person auditioning will go into the audition in groups of approximately 15-20 people of a similar age group where possible (8-12yrs or 13-18 yrs/13-21yrs depending on show title).

Auditions usually last around 30 minutes and involve singing, dancing and acting. All materials are provided and taught on the day, so there is no need to prepare anything beforehand. Parents are not allowed into the audition room, but are asked to stay and supervise their children before and after the audition. A letter will be sent in the post letting you know the outcome of the audition within two weeks of the second audition date. All auditionees will receive a letter whether successful or not.

For full terms and conditions please refer to our website www.rareproductions.co.uk or phone 01767 681049 for further details.

Ticket Link: https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rareuk

Instagram: @RARE_UK

TikTok: @RAREProductions2