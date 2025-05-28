A story of the Iroquois comes to Stanwick Lakes' Tea and Talks

Flag of the Iroquois Nation

Milton Keynes-based storyteller Lynette Hill, 2023 Bard of Stony Stratford, founder and host of Tales Tattled & Told storytelling club, and native of the American Southwest will tell the Iroquois (Haudenosaunee) Nation story of the Peacemaker at Stanwick Lakes as part of the nature preserve’s ‘Tea and Talks’ series.

A prophet on a divine mission to create an alliance between warring nations faces his greatest challenge in the monstrous swamp-dwelling, snake-haired magician known as the Tadedaho. How does a man of peace deal with such a creature?

The story of the Peacemaker, a tale for all the ages, is the founding myth of the Iroquois (Haudenosaunee) confederation of six nations in North America.

Lynette Hill, a storyteller

The talk takes place at 2 pm on Tuesday, 3 June, 2025 at Stanwick Lakes’ Café Solar at Irthlingborough, Wellingborough NN9 6GY.

Tickets are available online at www.stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/the-peacemaker. Tickets are £8 to £18.50 depending on whether you choose to include a hot drink, a cream tea and/or a two-course lunch in addition to attending the talk.