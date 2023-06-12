A celebration of 100 years of Burton Latimer as a town

L to R, back row – Michelle Evans, Adrian Watts, Fergus McDonald, Jan O’Hara, John Currall, Stephen Thomas L to R, front row – Roger Knight, Ray Bryce, Jenny Davies, John Cutmore, John Meads, Davina Mills, Peter Johnson

On Wednesday (June 7) Burton Latimer Heritage Society (BLHS) hosted a cheese and wine party to mark the 100 years since Burton Latimer was granted town status.

Chairs and mayors of the urban district council, now a town council, were invited to mark this milestone at the Harold Mason Centre.

It afforded the guests an opportunity to visit the Heritage Museum’s current exhibition, which is adjacent to the Council Chamber. The exhibition celebrates the many changes and developments in the town over the past 100 years and has been well received by its many visitors.

Adrian Watts, current Deputy Mayor

Tony Dacre, chair of the Heritage Society, welcomed visitors and the meeting also heard from John Meads (secretary and founder member of BLHS) and Adrian Watts (deputy mayor). Roger Knight thanked the hosts for a very successful and enjoyable evening.

The museum’s exhibition closes on June 24 with a coffee morning, but until that time the Heritage Museum is open on Thursday and Saturday mornings from 10am to 1pm.