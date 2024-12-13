Welford Victoria FC have bared all again for charity

Four of our Northamptonshire lads who are kicking off the year in style.

Players at Welford Victoria Football Club have been busy creating their rather risqué calendar which is back for 2025, raising money for charity.

For the past few years, WVFC have chosen to create a calendar with players in various poses, with football related items covering their modesty. The club have chosen to raise money for PSC Support, a charity linked to a rare, progressive liver disease. There is currently no known cause, treatment or cure for PSC, an autoimmune disease which affect the bile ducts. PSC Support helps fund research into the disease as well as supporting people and their families who have it.

Club Vice Chair and Photographer, Joanna, lives with PSC. "I feel incredibly thankful that the club and players support this charity which is very close to my heart. It's a big thing to be photographed with your kit off to feature on a calendar, but the lads really got into the spirit of it and we had a fantastic laugh on the shoots."

Chris Carson who plays for the club and features in the calendar said, "This charity is something that not only means a lot to Joanna, but also to us as players now. We've supported Joanna since joining the club and want to show how much we appreciate everything she does for us and to help raise money towards a brilliant charity. We hope one day these donations through the calendars can help to find a cure for anyone who suffers with PSC."

If you would like to get your hands on one of these fantastic calendars, please visit https://pscsupport.enthuse.com/pf/wvfccharitycalendar25 and donate £10. Make sure to email [email protected] after so we know how to get your calendar to you!