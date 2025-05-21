S4C to broadcast Investec Champions Cup final live from Cardiff

Northampton Saints v Union Bordeaux-Bègles

Welsh broadcaster S4C will provide exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the Investec Champions Cup Final on Saturday, 24 May.

In a match that represents the pinnacle of European club rugby, Northampton Saints and Union Bordeaux-Bègles will go head-to-head at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

This year’s final marks the 30th anniversary of this premier European club rugby competition. Cardiff hosted the very first final between Toulouse and Cardiff back in 1996, and this year’s event will be the sixth time the Welsh capital has staged the game.

The Investec Champions Cup Final will be broadcast live across the UK on all S4C platforms: on television and online via S4C Clic and S4C on BBC iPlayer, as well as on S4C Chwaraeon’s YouTube channel.

English commentary will also be available on all platforms, except for BBC iPlayer.

The coverage will be produced by Media Atom and will include expert analysis and comprehensive match-day coverage.

Catrin Heledd will lead the broadcast, joined by Lyn Jones, Sioned Harries, Shane Williams and Rhys Priestland for expert analysis. Commentary will be provided in English by Gareth Charles, with Gareth Roberts delivering the Welsh-language commentary. Reporting from the sidelines are Lauren Jenkins and former Northampton player Rhodri Gomer.

In the lead-up to the final, S4C will air a special programme on Thursday, 22 May at 9.00pm. Rygbi Cymru yn Ewrop 30 (Wales Rugby in Europe 30), looks back at 30 years of Welsh involvement in European competition and will be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. English subtitles are available.

Charting the highs and lows of Welsh clubs since 1996, with highlights of the most memorable games, the stories of the commentators, reporters and of course the players who played a part in some of Welsh rugby's biggest matches.