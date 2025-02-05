New Homes Week: Developer highlights contributions to Northamptonshire communities

For New Homes Week (3rd to 9th February), Northampton-based David Wilson Homes South Midlands has reflected on its commitment to creating vibrant, thriving communities across Northamptonshire and beyond.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Homes Week is an annual celebration of brand-new homes. Launched by Home Builders Federation in 2005, the campaign provides a platform for industry to come together to highlight the benefits of brand-new homes.

Most Popular

With this year’s theme of ‘Community,’ New Homes Week is highlighting the valuable contributions brand-new homes make to local areas, and the sense of community they promote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Wilson Homes South Midlands’ positive impact is demonstrated in a recent report showing that, in the past financial year (2023 to 2024), the housebuilder contributed £103.4 million to the UK economy by completing 641 new homes across its operating areas of Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Cambridgeshire.

DWSM - AH8_9573 A - A Holden style home at Overstone Gate

The report outlines the developer’s role in supporting job creation, partnerships with local businesses, and investment in both the environment and the community. The company directly and indirectly supported 1,455 jobs through contractors and suppliers, collaborated with 225 sub-contractor companies and 321 suppliers, and established 97 hectares of green space for residents and the public to enjoy.

The developer also made significant contributions to local infrastructure, investing £27.9m in highways, affordable housing, environmental upgrades, and community facilities. In addition, it contributed £8m via the Community Infrastructure Levy and Section 106 agreements.

Through company donations, employee fundraising, and supplier sponsorships, David Wilson Homes South Midlands also raised £60,600 for charities during the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are incredibly proud of the contribution we make to the local communities in Northamptonshire and the wider midlands.

“Whether it’s through job creation, local partnerships, or our support for local charities and schools, we are proud to be building strong, sustainable communities that truly benefit everyone.”

David Wilson Homes works closely with schools and charities close to its developments, helping to support and strengthen communities.

In line with its ongoing commitment to giving back, the developer also operates a monthly Community Fund pot through The Barratt Foundation. Charities nominated for support receive £1,500 or £3,000 depending on the month, directly benefiting local causes.

For more information about the homebuilder and its developments in the county, visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.