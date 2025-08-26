Homes released to benefit families in Northamptonshire

DWSM - The Living Room inside a typical Barratt Homes property at Overstone Gate

Growing families in Northamptonshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Overstone Gate developments in Overstone, where a range of three, four and five bedroom homes are available to reserve.

One of the homes currently on offer at Barratt Homes at Overstone Gate is the four bedroom Radleigh style property, a large detached home designed with families in mind. The open-plan kitchen and dining area creates multi-functional living spaces perfect for family mealtimes. A separate study can also be found downstairs, ideal for working from home.

Upstairs is home to four double bedrooms, the main with an en suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

At David Wilson Homes at Overstone Gate house hunters can find the Lichfield style home, an impressive three-storey, five bedroom property built with luxury in mind. Residents enter the house into an expansive hallway which leads to a separate lounge, a study, and an open-plan kitchen and family area. Also, downstairs is a connecting utility room, dining room and cloakroom.

DWSM - 24 - A typical street scene at Overstone Gate

The first floor boasts the main bedroom, which has a dressing area and en suite, as well as two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The second floor has two double bedrooms and a dual access bathroom.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our homes in a variety of styles at Overstone Gate are ideal for those looking to climb up the property ladder and find their dream home.

“We have already seen a lot of interest in the developments, with a range of moving schemes and offers available, and we would recommend eager home buyers to speak to our sales team to find out more.”

Located close to the village of Overstone, Overstone Gate is only a short drive away from a range of amenities including a supermarket, a post office, five pubs, and a fish and chip shop.

Commuters will be well-catered for with the nearby Northampton Station allowing easy access to London Euston Station throughout the day. As well as this, Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough are located within 10 miles of the development.

For those with young families, there is a range of well-respected schooling options in proximity including Overstone Primary School, Moulton Primary School, Moulton School and Science Academy, and the newly-opened Northampton School, all less than two miles away.