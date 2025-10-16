Eco-friendly web agency achieves B Corp status

A Northamptonshire-based web design agency that specialises in creating low carbon Wordpress websites has achieved B Corp status.

Poppy Eco Hub, founded by Marie Baker and Daniel Lister only last year, is the first UK company to specialise in creating sustainable and accessible websites that reduce carbon, meet WCAG 2.2 AA standards and comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA).

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the new certification sees Poppy Eco Hub join a growing movement of companies that are reinventing business for the benefit of all people and our shared planet. There are currently around 9,700 certified B Corporations – or B Corps as they are better known – in the UK. Each one of these companies has had to undergo a stringent assessment process that shows it meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

The whole process took Marie and Daniel around nine months to complete and they were proud to not only achieve the certification, but to attain an overall score of 98.1 - well above the pass mark of 80.

Photo included of Daniel Lister and Marie Baker of Poppy Eco Hub with kind permission of Nick Freeman

Marie Baker, director of Poppy Eco Hub, said: “We are over the moon to announce that Poppy Eco Hub is now officially a B Corp after just over a year of trading.

“We knew when we set up the business that we wanted to be a B Corp organisation as it just aligns so well with our mission and purpose - to create sustainable, accessible and visually stunning websites that reduce environmental impact while empowering organisations to thrive in the digital world. We are committed to combining innovation with responsibility, championing eco-friendly practices, and promoting inclusivity to build a greener, more connected future.”

The work being carried out by Poppy Eco Hub will be even more in demand following the introduction of the European Accessibility Act (EAA), which came into force on June, 28.

The Act requires that more businesses that operate in the EU will need to ‘make websites, including the related online applications, and mobile device-based services, including mobile applications, accessible in a consistent and adequate way by making them perceivable, operable, understandable and robust’.

Marie adds: “Whilst the internet has opened many doors and made the world a smaller place, it’s also quietly contributing to environmental damage and is not as inclusive and accessible as it could be.

“The pressure is on for businesses to build more accessible websites and to also reduce their carbon footprint and it is really important to us that we can educate people on the best ways to do both. For us it is not about securing sales and selling as many websites as we can, we need to combat greenwashing and get the right information out there. This B Corp status shows that we know what we are talking about and are doing things in the right way and have the right policies and suppliers in place.”

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Poppy Eco Hub to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies that are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Poppy Eco Hub is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

For more information on Poppy Eco Hub, see https://poppyecohub.com. To learn more about B Corp status, go to https://bcorporation.uk.