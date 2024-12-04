See what you’ve been playing the most in 2024 🎮

Xbox Year in Review has dropped for 2024.

Gamers can take a look back over the last 12 months.

In a post on its website, Xbox explained: “Your personal look back at gaming has returned with brand new features – embark on a journey to relive your victories and unforgettable gaming feats.

“Get a deep dive into your gaming style with personalized data. Access stats like your total time played, total achievements, top genres played, top gameplay month, and more! You can even see what your top 3 most-played games were, and your stats within those games.”

Xbox Year in Review is out for 2024. Photo: Xbox | Xbox

When is Xbox Year in Review out?

The yearly round-up for Xbox players arrived on Wednesday December 4. So not only do you get your Spotify Wrapped today, you can also see your gaming stats for

What is new for 2024?

This year, your Xbox Year in Review will feature a customised look based on your most-played game. There will also be a personalised gamer profile just for you, based on the games you love to play!

If you’re into epic quests with a sprinkle of magic, you’re a “Knight Owl.” More of a sports champ? You’re a “Real MVP,” always leading the pack.

Multiplayer fans can see the friends they played with most. And there are dedicated recap sections for Game Pass and Rewards.

How to access your Xbox Year in Review?

On the Xbox Wire website, it explains that you need to take the following steps to find their Year in Review for 2024:

Head over to www.Xbox.com/YearinReview

Log in to your Xbox account to access your personalised 2024 gaming journey

Dive into the trends that shaped your gaming experience

Bask in the glory

Share it with friends and celebrate your year!

The Xbox Year in Review is available in select markets and will be available until January 31, 2025. Visit the Xbox website for more information.

What do you think of your Xbox Year in Review - are you surprised by anything that showed up? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].